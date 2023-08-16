Sutton transport company and Kirkby rotary club bring back annual trucking event

The event was part of convoy in the park, British Truck Racing Championship, and this year the inaugural International Truck Prix.

And the Taylors Trucksport Racing’s FIA European Championship team took part in.

The yearly event is a celebration of anything to do with trucks and trucking at the Leicestershire race circuit.

Taylor’s Transport with Kirkby rotary club were back at Donington Park for their annual drive a rruck experience event.

Around 150 people had the chance to drive one of Taylor’s new Scania trucks, and it was hailed a huge success by the rotary club.

As donations to drive a truck made more than £1,500 with proceeds going to the rotary club’s good causes.

Taylor’s Transport Driver Training School instructors were on hand and providing two state of the art articulated lorries and trailers for the public to

experience on a set out course within the race circuit grounds.

Alan Taylor, managing director for Taylor’s Transport said: “It’s always a pleasure to work alongside the rotary club on this annual event.

“And with any community-based organisation or initiative.

“Convoy in the park supports various activities including truck racing, perhaps the biggest trucking event in the UK and always look forward to

providing this for all to enjoy.”

Neil Lancashire, fundraiser for Kirkby rotary club, said “Once again we would like to thank Alan Taylor and Taylor’s Transport Group.

“Thank you for donating the trucks and time given by his friendly instructors.

“We thoroughly enjoy this annual event.”

Mark Willetts, Taylor’s Driver Training Instructor, said: “It was great to many people come along to see us and drive a truck for a good cause.

“A big thank you to you all and hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.”

The event hosted by the Kirkby rotary club also gained them an accolade award for being the best club in the district.

Especially for all their hard and well worthy work they do each year.

Anyone with an interest in taking their HGV and working in logistics can find out more by contacting Taylor’s Transport Group customer services.