The school holidays are in full swing and the brighter weather suggests summer is back.
It's the perfect combination for a weekend of fun in the Mansfield and Ashfield area, so here is our latest guide to things to do and places to go.
Pride of place is reserved for the fourth Ashfield Food And Drink Festival, which continues to go from strength to strength.
The Robin Hood Festival also returns for its fourth weekend at Sherwood Forest, while Mansfield presents a fun dog show and a vegan market.
Live music and fun for the kids make Clumber Park a go-to destination, while children’s holiday activities should attract many to venues such as Mansfield Museum, Sherwood Pines and Creswell Crags.
And for those of you who enjoy a trip to the races, it’s ladies’ day at Southwell, complete with a live set by top DJ Scott Mills.
Remember to check the websites of the individual venues for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!
1. Fourth Ashfield Food And Drink Festival
The crowds swarm Hucknall High Street last year for the Ashfield Food And Drink Festival, and they are sure to return for the fourth renewal of the popular event on Sunday (10 am to 4 pm). Visitors will be treated to a huge variety of street food and artisan food, fresh flavoured cheeses, gourmet cakes, brownies and cookies, and independent beers and ciders as the festival celebrates the best food and drink producers in the East Midlands. They can even watch vegetarian food being cooked live by a healthy-eating chef Photo: Submitted
2. Robin Hood Festival goes to war
The fourth weekend of the popular Robin Hood Festival at Sherwood Forest Country Park promises to be action-packed. For a host of re-enactment groups are planning to stage the Wars Of The Roses of the 15th century between supporters of the royal houses of Lancaster and York. On Saturday and Sunday, expect jousting and archery as dozens of knights recreate famous, bloody battles. Visitors can also find out what medieval life was like because a Middle Age village is to be set up in the ancient oak woodland. Photo: Submitted
3. Fun dog show in Mansfield
Head down to Racecourse Park in Mansfield on Saturday (11 am to 4 pm) with your four-legged friends for a fun dog show, organised by the Husse pet foods brand. Anyone can enter classes, which range from waggiest tail and best crossbreed to best puppy, best rescue and best trick. The free show will also feature lots of stalls and family entertainment, including bouncy castles, face-painting, games, raffles, prizes and food and drink. Photo: Submitted
4. Vintage live music at Clumber Park
The popular summer season of live music at Clumber Park, near Worksop, continues on Sunday (12.30 pm to 3.30 pm) when Nottingham-based singer Jayne Darling rolls back the years with a show focusing on vintage, swing and jazz entertainment from the 1940s. Pack a picnic, grab a camping chair and head down to the Parsonage Lawn for an afternoon of nostalgia. There is a cafe and ice cream parlour nearby. Photo: Submitted