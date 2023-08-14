New speed cameras have been installed on the A38.

The Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership has installed the camera on the A38 at Kirkby-in-Ashfield in response to concerns about speeding in the area.

The new camera site, which is in a 30mph zone, will be enforced by Nottinghamshire Police.

Inspector Simon Allen, who also sits on the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership, said: “Pre-commissioning, we have been seeing around 450 speeding offences being detected every day along this particular main route which is worrying, particularly as this goes through a pedestrian crossing.

“We want to reduce speed and make this area safer for all road users. We want to educate drivers to slow down, which is why we are giving people advance notice for transparency and for their awareness.”

Police collision data shows there have been two previous fatal collisions and numerous serious and slight injury collisions at and around this location in recent years.

Insp Allen added: “Speed limits are set for a reason and we know speeding is an issue that residents are understandably concerned about.

"That’s why we regularly undertake speeding operations and checks in affected areas in response to concerns.