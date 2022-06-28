Sutton shopping centre introduces second ‘Happy To Chat Bench' to help combat loneliness

In March, Idlewells Shopping Centre established the first ‘Happy To Chat Bench’ to encourage shoppers to engage in conversation with each other, in the hope of combating loneliness, which was the theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

Since then, the bench has been a place for many conversations in Idlewells Shopping Centre, providing a spot for the Sutton community to come together to help one another.

The Idlewells Shopping Centre management team therefore made the decision to install a second bench, with the difference being that this will be a floating bench and move location regularly around the centre.

They hope this new ‘Happy To Chat Bench’ will be another place where people can form connections with others in the area and aid positive mental health.

Stephen Salisbury, Idlewells Shopping Centre manager, said: “It has been great to see how the community has supported and enjoyed the ‘Happy To Chat Bench’.

"I am so pleased that we can provide opportunities for the community to form new connections and combat loneliness together.

"We plan to feature the second, floating bench in future community events for our shoppers to enjoy.