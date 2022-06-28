New animation film for Nottinghamshire Let’s Talk-Wellbeing service supports access for veterans

The service was joined by two NTU students, Tamara Sunina and Roxana Duzik, who worked on the project for several weeks, as well as creating content for a British Armed Forces support resource page for the Let’s Talk Wellbeing website.

Tamara and Roxana were tasked with designing and filming the animation which will encourage and signpost veterans to the Let’s Talk Wellbeing service.

Tamara said: “My teammate Roxana and I were given the challenge of creating an animated film and writing content of a new web page, encouraging ex service personnel to seek help through counselling for any service-related mental health problems.

A selection of stills from the new animation

“I was very excited to start this challenge and my enthusiasm is still going strong for this project because it's something purposeful and important. I have learned so much about the mindset, the problems and the triumphs of someone who has served in the armed forces.

"It feels really good creating an animation that relates to and seeks to help an often-underrepresented demographic in the mental health sector.”

Roxana said: “Working on this project with Tamara, and Melissa and Matt at Let’s Talk-Wellbeing, has been an amazing opportunity. We have spent some time trying to understand the armed forces community to be able to produce a campaign which will hopefully have a big impact.

A still from the new animation showing irritability

"We are really optimistic that this animation will reach the right audience and encourage people to get in contact."

Melissa Edwards, Let’s Talk-Wellbeing clinical lead, said: “The animation looks fantastic and both Roxana and Tamara have really captured the brief of what we are trying to achieve.

"One in five ex-service personnel suffer from common mental health problems such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, depression and anxiety disorders, and we hope this new campaign, which includes not only the animation film but also posters and a social media drive, will increase awareness of our service to the armed forces community and support that is available to them.”

A still from the new animation showing feeling on edge