Sutton residents fear gardens could 'slip away' due to nearby building work

Many Sutton residents were surprised to find cracks in their driveways after construction began on a new housing estate in the area – with many concerned that their gardens could “slip away” in a landslide.

Large portions of the gardens on George Street, Sutton, sank by as much as three feet, sparking concerns about a potential landslide.

The damage is believed to have been caused by powerful vibrations from diggers conducting groundworks on a nearby new housing development.

Construction has been temporarily paused while investigations are conducted into the building work, which developers attribute to “heavy rain.”

Bird's eye view of the area affected. Photo: SWNS

Linda Jackson, 74, who lives on George Street with her husband Richard, 76, said: “Our concern is because they’ve dug away the bank and left a 15ft drop from our garden.

“We’re concerned that the same thing will happen to us and our lawn will fall away.

“Apparently they’re going to build a retaining wall but no one has been here to communicate that with us.

“We just pick bits up here and there.

An image of one of the gardens affected by the landslip. Photo: SWNS

“Our garden could slip away. It’s a significant drop. When I walked down there I couldn't believe it.

“We were overlooking the field but now we’re overlooking a building site.

“We don't have a right to a view, but we have a right to know what’s going on.

“What I would particularly like is some assurance as to what’s happening.

Work has started on a new housing estate in Sutton. Photo: SWNS

“We’ve been living here since they were built 50 years ago and nothing like this has ever happened before.

“Most of the people around here are retired. We’ve had our garden landscaped, so if it disappeared into the field it would be very upsetting.

“We’ve had a lot of rain but that hasn’t caused the issue before.

“The noise and the dust is incredible.

“I can’t put white sheets outside because the air is full of dust. It’s just ‘bang bang’ all the time.”

People living in nearby Norwood Close have also reported damage to their homes.

John Whitehead, 70, said: “We’re really concerned because they have dug 20 feet down at the bottom of our garden and we are extremely worried it might happen to us next.

“The builders were digging last week and my wall clock was vibrating, so I'm worried it might have damaged my house.”

A spokesperson for Ashberry Homes, a part of Bellway, said: “Ashberry Homes has been made aware that there was some earth movement at the western boundary of the Sutton site over the weekend.

“Some of this movement has been identified as historic, while other parts have been identified as occurring more recently within the site boundary.

“We have investigated the root cause of the issue and determined that heavy rain over the weekend has exacerbated this problem.

“We have now put temporary measures in place to restrict any further movement and planned works to the area in question will be starting imminently to provide a permanent retaining structure along this boundary.