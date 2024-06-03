The knit and natter group has created the display to commemorate the 80-year anniversary of the historical event.

Codenamed Operation Neptune and often referred to as D-Day, June 6, 1944, is the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Janet Smith, a member of the knit and natter group, said: “Please come down and take a look.

“We should thank everybody who took part for the eighty years of freedom that we have enjoyed since their magnificent dedication.”

The display, located at Queen's Walk, Nether Langwith, contains more than two thousand knitted poppies around the green, including depictions of the five beaches that were part of D-Day, battlefield crosses, and a fountain on the green.

The knit and natter group in Nether Langwith unveil their village green display for D-Day.

The display contains soldier outlines.

A stunning fountain can be found on the village green as part of the display.