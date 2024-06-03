Photos: Stunning D-Day display unveiled at Nether Langwith village green

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 17:30 BST
A knit and natter group in Nether Langwith has unveiled a beautiful display in honour of those who lost their lives on D-Day.

The knit and natter group has created the display to commemorate the 80-year anniversary of the historical event.

Codenamed Operation Neptune and often referred to as D-Day, June 6, 1944, is the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Janet Smith, a member of the knit and natter group, said: “Please come down and take a look.

“We should thank everybody who took part for the eighty years of freedom that we have enjoyed since their magnificent dedication.”

The display, located at Queen's Walk, Nether Langwith, contains more than two thousand knitted poppies around the green, including depictions of the five beaches that were part of D-Day, battlefield crosses, and a fountain on the green.

The knit and natter group in Nether Langwith unveil their village green display for D-Day.

The display contains soldier outlines.

A stunning fountain can be found on the village green as part of the display.

Soldier outlines guard the cenotaph.

