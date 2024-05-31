Sutton care workers complete charity walk in fancy dress costumes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and service users from Cygnet Lodge and Cygnet Grange donned fancy dress costumes including a tin of beans and a flamingo to complete a five-mile fundraising walk in aid of a charity which supports those affected by brain injuries.

The route for the challenge took place between two Cygnet Health Care services; from Cygnet Grange in Sutton-in-Ashfield to Cygnet Storthfield House in South Normanton, a distance of 5.2 miles.

The team are raising money for Headway, a UK-wide charity that works to improve life after brain injury by providing vital support and information services.

The Cygnet Health Care team donned costumes including a tin of beans, a flamingo and superman, making the feat quite the challenge. They hope to raise more than £500.

Kelly LeGrice, Team Leader, explained: “With our services being Neuropsychiatric units, Headway is really close to our hearts. The charity is amazing and do so much for people with brain injuries like our patients.

“Headway not only supports patients with injuries, it also supports the loved ones of the patient. Brain injuries are traumatic, it changes not only the life of the individual, but the lives of all of those around them.”

Cygnet Grange and Cygnet Lodge, our Neuropsychiatric care and treatment services in Nottinghamshire for men affected by acquired brain injuries and neurodegenerative conditions, were recently rated ‘outstanding’ in their recent review by Headway.

Kelly added: “We’ve done several events over the years and also held fundraising days. We like doing the charity walks as it raises awareness.

“By wearing fancy dress it makes the walk fun and draws more attention to us. We were even approached by a member of the public whose family member had recently suffered a brain injury. They weren’t aware of Headway but thanks to our challenge, they are and now hopefully they can receive the support they need.

“There was lots of laughs on the day with everyone’s costumes. A highlight of the walk was definitely making people smile and laugh along the way. The only challenge was attempting to walk down the A38 in windy weather wearing inflatable costumes!”

According to Headway, every year around 350,000 people are admitted to hospital with an acquired brain injury. That's one every 90 seconds.