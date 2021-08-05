Sutton pub reopens its doors with new owners and a special charity event
A Sutton pub which closed after the previous landlords left suddenly, leaving staff without wages during the pandemic, has reopened under new management.
The Staff of Life was embroiled in controversy in 2020 after its previous licencees disappeared suddenly, leaving staff without two months worth of wages – despite Ashfield District Council confirming they had received a £25,000 business support grant.
Now under new ownership, the pub, on West End, in Sutton, has reopened its doors and is proving a hit with regulars.
Since restrictions have lifted, the pub has introduced a menu of home-cooked pub favourites, along with quiz nights, card bingo and karaoke.
Manager Diane Codd, who runs the pub with her husband Neil, said: “Thank you for the support you have shown us since we reopened, it’s great to be back in business.
“We have worked really hard to bring in weekly events for regulars and a new menu, and the function room is now looking great and is available to hire.”
The pub is holding a charity event on Saturday, August 7, to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, after their friends’ baby Reggie suffered a cardiac arrest at just three months old.
Money raised on the day will help fund accommodation for parents whose children are undergoing treatment, much-needed medical equipment and lifesaving treatment.
"Little Reggie has been through it, as well as his family, and this poor little boy is from a family close to my heart” Diane continued.
"We hope to raise money for the fantastic hospital which saved his life.”
