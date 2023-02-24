Speed checks help police catch seven speeding motorists in Shirebrook
Seven speeding motorists were caught by the Shirebrook Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) during speed checks.
A post on the Shirebrook Police SNT Facebook page said: “We have been out on Portland Drive conducting speed checks after numerous complaints about speeding vehicles in the area.
“Whilst we did issue strong words of advice to some drivers, we also issued seven tickets for drivers exceeding the 30mph speed limit.
“We issued tickets to drivers doing between 39mph and 46mph.
“We saw one driver doing 50mph in the 30mph who surprisingly said they were unaware of the speed limit.
“Speed limits are set for a reason and exceeding them is illegal.
“Receiving 12 or more points within three years may disqualify you from driving.
“If you're a newly qualified driver and receive six points during the first two years after passing your test, your licence will automatically be revoked.”