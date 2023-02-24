A post on the Shirebrook Police SNT Facebook page said: “We have been out on Portland Drive conducting speed checks after numerous complaints about speeding vehicles in the area.

“Whilst we did issue strong words of advice to some drivers, we also issued seven tickets for drivers exceeding the 30mph speed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We issued tickets to drivers doing between 39mph and 46mph.

Speed checks were carried out by Shirebrook Police SNT

“We saw one driver doing 50mph in the 30mph who surprisingly said they were unaware of the speed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Speed limits are set for a reason and exceeding them is illegal.

“Receiving 12 or more points within three years may disqualify you from driving.