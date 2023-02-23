News you can trust since 1952
Man charged after cash and booze stolen in Ollerton restaurant break-in

Detectives investigating a break-in and theft from a restaurant near Mansfield have charged a suspect.

By Andy Done-Johnson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Jonathan Blundell, aged 34, of Yew Tree Road, Ollerton, was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, charged with one count of burglary.

It follows a break-in at the Bella Vita restaurant, on Main Street, Ollerton. A till, cash jar and bottles of spirits were stolen.

It was reported to police on Sunday, February 19, at about 9.50am, when staff discovered a window had been smashed overnight.

A man has been charged
Detective Sergeant Ben Skellern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary can have a serious impact on businesses, both financially, and emotionally for the hard-working staff who are impacted by the offence.”

Blundell has also been charged with criminal damage and threatening behaviour in relation to an incident at the Costcutter supermarket, on Whitewater Road, Ollerton, on February 13, and with criminal damage after bricks were thrown through the window of a property on Forest View, Ollerton, on February 11.