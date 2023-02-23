Jonathan Blundell, aged 34, of Yew Tree Road, Ollerton, was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, charged with one count of burglary.

It follows a break-in at the Bella Vita restaurant, on Main Street, Ollerton. A till, cash jar and bottles of spirits were stolen.

It was reported to police on Sunday, February 19, at about 9.50am, when staff discovered a window had been smashed overnight.

Detective Sergeant Ben Skellern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary can have a serious impact on businesses, both financially, and emotionally for the hard-working staff who are impacted by the offence.”

