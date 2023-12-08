Sutton photographer to launch mental health photography exhibition in Mansfield
Carrie Austin, a family and wedding photographer of 15 years, will launch another run of her highly acclaimed photography exhibition.
Carrie launched a free photography exhibition focused on mental health earlier this year at the Leeming Street venue.
The exhibition includes contributions of more than 40 models from the community, demonstrating how mental health can look and feel for others through a variety of poses and themes.
Carrie said she is “thrilled” to be bringing more images to a free exhibition that aims to raise awareness about life with a mental health condition.
She added: “I wanted to reflect what I have learnt about the disorder in these images.
“But all images can be related to by anyone with very common feelings within the neurodivergent community.”
This year, Carrie – with friend Karina Anderson – launched a podcast called In Bed With Neurodivergence to speak about her ADHD journey.
Her return exhibition will run from Saturday, December 16 for two weeks, closing on Saturday, December 30.
Visitors are advised to check Christmas opening times for Mansfield Museum if they wish to visit.
On December 30, there will be entertainment and stalls as Carrie hopes to go out of the year with a “bang”.
Visit facebook.com/carrieaustinphoto for additional updates about the exhibition.
At Carrie’s inaugural opening day in March, she was joined by Our Dementia Choir, backed by Line of Duty star Vicky McClure, from Nottingham.
It was a well-attended event by the community with plenty of “heartfelt” feedback from visitors.
Carrie said she felt it was important to reflect the diversity of Mansfield in her work and focused on capturing mental health across the community.
When speaking about the models featured, she said: “I am so proud of my models. They conveyed what I wanted and more.
“You can see a story in their eyes if you look.”
With two mental health exhibitions to her name and a popular neurodivergent podcast on her résumé – Carrie said she never thought this year would pan out the way it had but said she is “incredibly grateful” for all the support received on her creative ventures.