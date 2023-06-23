Mansfield Museum awarded £76,700 for restorations to its natural history collection

The authority applied to the government-funded body’s Unlocking Collections Fund to re-interpret the museum’s Joseph Whitaker bird collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Take Flight’ project will see the grant promote a deeper understanding of the natural world by improving the storage, display and interpretation in an exhibition on display. The collection hosts 3,000 rare bird species in many shapes and sizes worldwide, with rare and, in some cases, on the brink-of-extinction specimens.

The birds will get a new lease of life in a permanent exhibition. Picture: Mansfield Council

The funding offer is conditional and subject to formal acceptance by the authority’s portfolio holder, which is due later this month.

Coun Stuart Richardson, council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: “This funded project will open up creativity for more people and help communities in Mansfield better understand our natural history collection and be creatively inspired by the natural world.

“Without this project taking off, the collection currently sits in storage and is at a real risk of deterioration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the funding, we plan to open a new exhibition and run a series of workshops in the community so that this beautiful and intriguing collection may be more inclusive, relevant, useful and engaging to residents and visitors to Mansfield.

“Through this project, we want to help people from all over Mansfield embrace their potential and adopt creative careers, specifically in conservation and collections.

“Investment in this collection and improved interpretation will also attract tourism, and this impressive collection will give pride to local visitors, which is helping to put Mansfield on the map as a place to live, work and visit.”

It is hoped the Take Flight exhibition will create new ways of reaching the public, schools and communities so that conservation and museum careers will be seen by hundreds more as an interesting and exciting job roles in their home town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad