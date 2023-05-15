Carrie Austin, a family and wedding photographer of 15 years from Sutton, and her friend Karina Anderson from Mansfield, have launched the mental health podcast on Spotify.

Each episode of the podcast addresses a different topic and subject matter within the realm of neurodiversity – a term used for people whose brains develop or work differently.

Carrie said she felt it was important to speak openly about their mental health journey, especially given the “social stigma” surrounding adult diagnosis.

Five episodes have been shared so far, and in the latest episode, Carrie and Karina open up about their upcoming assessments for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Both women have been open about the lengthy NHS waiting lists, which has led them to pursue a private diagnosis with the aim of “receiving clarity” on their mental health.

Carrie said: “We are just two humans going through the diagnosis process and experiencing self discovery.”

Karina said: “With the podcast, we hope to create a positive community for neurodivergent people.”

Adult ADHD assessments within the private sector have made headlines this week, as BBC Panorama has investigated whether private ADHD diagnoses were “reliable” compared to the NHS model.

In the documentary, undercover journalist Rory Carson attended three private clinics and received an ADHD diagnosis after a series of video calls.

However, members of the neurodivergent community were quick to call the investigation “misleading”.

Carrie said: “If they had done a case study of say 1,000 people going through both processes, they would be able to argue the point.”

She said the investigation feels “misleading” and “concerning” and may add to the growing stigma.

Carrie and Karina said they hope to focus on “positivity” with the podcast, offering an unfiltered and informal look into neurodivergence and the reality of living with ADHD symptoms.

The friends will also document their diagnosis journey, with hopes to “build a supportive community” for like-minded adults undergoing a similar late diagnosis journey.