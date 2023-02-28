Sutton photographer launches mental health exhibition 'full of love and support' at Mansfield Museum

The free photography exhibition focused on mental health will run until Saturday, March 25, at the Leeming Street venue.

The exhibition includes contributions of more than 40 models from the community, demonstrating how mental health can look and feel for others through a variety of poses and themes.

Our Dementia Choir, which is backed by Line of Duty star Vicky McClure, from Nottingham, supported the exhibition’s launch with a singalong of some classic hits.

Carrie Austin at the opening of her exhibition.

Carrie Austin, a family and wedding photographer of 15 years from Sutton, said she launched the project in the hope her images would relate to people’s general dealings with mental health.

She said: “You can plan an event as much as you want to but you don't know until those doors open how it will go.

“It was busy even before the official start time. The atmosphere was electric. Full of love and support.

“People identified with so many of the images and some of the interpretations varied but nobody was wrong with what they read into the images. It showed me what they felt.

Our Dementia Choir performing at the exhibition opening.

“The choir were incredible. I looked around the room and people were crying, laughing, singing and dancing. The room was full of love.

“I am so proud of my models. They conveyed what I wanted and more. You can see a story in all of their eyes if you look.”

Carrie had been working with people and businesses across the community to launch the exhibition.

Carrie said it was amazing to see the love and support for her images.

Some mental health drop-in sessions were available to attend during the launch, with other free sessions running over the next four weeks.

Sessions scheduled include 'you're not alone' coffee mornings, a dementia singalong, soundbath meditation, art therapy workshops, a mental health first aid class, counselling and nutritional advice – see facebook.com/carrieaustinphoto