Huthwaite businessman's 'heartbreak' as 'livelihood stolen' in shock theft

Daniel Hall, originally from Mansfield but currently living in Huthwaite, is the founder Max and Paddy’s Bounce to To Nowhere, an event and entertainment business supporting community events.

Daniel, who started the business during the coronavirus pandemic, said he was “heartbroken” to find inflatables and events equipment had been stolen from his storage unit at Huthwaite Leisure Centre on New

Street between Sunday, February 19, and 12.30pm on Sunday, February 26.

The popular rodeo horse was one of the items stolen.

Missing equipment includes inflatable bouncy castles, a football shootout set-up and a rodeo horse, along with other interactive items.

Daniel said: “The equipment as it stands is not worth anything, as key functional components have been left behind, such as the electric power for the rodeo horse.

“They have literally stolen my livelihood, the stuff that puts food on the table for my kids, and helps me pay my rent.

Another inflatable activity stolen.

“If anyone sees anything please message me, half the stuff they've taken isn't any good as they've left the other parts for it all and it cannot work without key components. It is not worth anything.

“There's also blowers – silver box – and black gibbons blowers gone and my generator too. It is a nightmare.

“Lots of stuff has gone and until I go through it all I'll not know to what extent and at what cost.

“We are absolutely destroyed, as we had so many bookings in place and now will have to pay back these deposits.”

The football shootout was a popular attraction.

Daniel said he will offer a reward to anybody with accurate information to find his stolen equipment, but added that the reward will be subject to what he can afford once he calculates the financial loss.

He said he wants to make community contacts and customers aware of what the business is facing and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

He said that he has been in contact with Nottinghamshire Police officers, who are looking into the incident.

Nottinghamshire Police said they have been in contact with Daniel and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Key electrical components were left in the Huthwaite theft.