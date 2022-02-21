Sutton dance centre transformed into colourful haven for Light Night Ashfield

The Neon Ballroom Event as part of Light Night Ashfield took place at The Regency Ballroom

Dancers of all ages and experience levels took to the floor, in a wide variety of fabulous costumes, ranging from captivating fluorescent outfits to delicate fairy light dresses to provide a full evening of performances.

Light Night Ashfield, an initiative organised by the First Arts Charity, provided opportunities for people of all ages to get involved with the arts.

Students from Leamington Primary Academy worked hard over five weeks to learn a show-stopping dance routine taught by Kim and Andrew Dunn, directors and teachers of The Regency Dance Centre in Market Place, Sutton.

Full of confidence and energy, the children lit up the ballroom and delighted the audience with their vibrant performance.

The Neon Ballroom Event also included dance tuition, led by Regency instructor, Paula Hyde, who taught everyone a fun filled Cha Cha Cha routine that had everyone on their feet.

Emma Hayes, who teaches Barre Fitness at the venue led an energetic neon dance aerobics session that really got everybody glowing.

The fabulous outfits combined with dazzling dance performances really brightened up everyone’s weekend, making Sutton the place to be.

If you would like more information about dance classes visit www.regencydancecentre.com or contact us on 07947 813328.