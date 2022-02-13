First Sutton Light Night was 'fabulous' with calls for it to return next year
Sutton’s first ever Light Night has been hailed a success with people already calling for it to come back next year.
The free event, organised by First Art, saw giant illuminated walkabout puppets, an eight-metre light-up inflatable snail, spectacular light drummers, UV doodles, a glowing silent disco and an Invisible Man light up the town.
Taking place over Friday and Saturday night (February 11, and 12) Chad readers have been sharing what they thought of the event on the Chad’s Facebook page.
Here is what you had to say.
Emily Jane Simons said: “Absolutely loved it. We went last night.”
Gemma Louise Fleet said: “Was fab. Thanks to all involved.”
Laura Louise said: “Brilliant event. Thank you.”
Sharon Nichols said: It was amazing, definitely need to do it again next year. Well done to all those that organised it.”
Ashleigh Smith said: “Another fantastic night, needs to come back next year.”
Sheila Marie said: “Went both nights. We had a fabulous time.”
Carrie Martin said: “It was brilliant. Well done all involved.”
Shaun N Dawn Smith said: “Was brilliant we went Friday night it was amazing.”
Diane Blackett said: “Kids loved it.”
