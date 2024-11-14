Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four suspected shoplifters were tracked to the car park of a takeaway restaurant and arrested after hundreds of pounds worth of clothes were stolen from a nearby store in Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers were alerted to a theft in Mansfield’s St Peter’s Retail Park shortly before 6.30pm on Monday, November 11, as multiple suspects made off towards a parked car.

Quick-thinking staff passed number plate details to the local PCSO, who then tracked the car to a nearby car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional officers arrived on scene, detained the occupants and recovered more than £1,500 worth of stolen clothes, cosmetics and other items.

Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Two men, aged 24 and 23, and two women, aged 34 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of theft.

Officers in Mansfield have been focussing intensely on the issue of shop-theft and have recently overseen a fall in offence reports of more than 40 per cent.

As part of that effort, officers have worked with staff in the retail park to help them detect suspects and report them directly to police and each other via a local radio network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “The retail park is a great asset to our town, but it is also a prime target for organised groups of shop thieves.

“That’s why we’ve been working directly with our local retailers to strengthen their defences and improve detections.

“In this case that work has paid off and a very significant quantity of stolen goods have been returned to their rightful owners.”