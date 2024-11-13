Thief preyed on vulnerable 78-year-old woman by swiping handbag in Mansfield

A thief who preyed upon a vulnerable 78-year-old woman while she was shopping in Mansfield has been ordered to carry out unpaid work, a court has heard.

Albena Kostadinova stole a handbag, containing bank cards and £138 in cash, from her victim's trolley bag in WH Smiths on March 27.

The court heard her victim, who has since passed away, only realised the handbag was missing when she visited M&S.

"The Crown says she as good as deliberately targeted the victim because of her vulnerability," said the prosecutor.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard Kostadinova has one previous conviction for theft from 2008.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating said the defendant was “personally distressed” by what she had done, but has “a stable family life and significant caring responsibilities.”

Kostadinova, 33, of Crookes, Sheffield, admitted theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

She received a 12 month community order with 140 hours of unpaid work and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

