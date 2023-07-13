News you can trust since 1952
Suspected shoplifter charged after string of stores targeted in Mansfield

Police officers investigating a string of shop thefts in Mansfield have charged a suspect.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read

Five different stores were targeted in the space of two weeks during the shoplifting series.

Thousands of pounds worth of skin care products were swiped from the shelves during separate visits to Boots, in St Peters Retail Park.

The store was targeted twice in a week on July 3, and July 8, with a suspect walking out with a bag full of items without paying on both occasions.

Boots at St Peters Retail Park, Mansfield, was among shops targeted during a string of thefts in Mansfield (Photo by Google).Boots at St Peters Retail Park, Mansfield, was among shops targeted during a string of thefts in Mansfield (Photo by Google).
Boots at St Peters Retail Park, Mansfield, was among shops targeted during a string of thefts in Mansfield (Photo by Google).
Hair products and cleaning products were among the items stolen from B&M, in Stockwell Gate, during three visits to that store on July 6, July 8, and July 10.

Home Bargains, in St Peters Retail Park, and Sainsbury, in Nottingham Road, Mansfield, saw headphones and alcohol pinched from their shelves by shoplifters on June 26, and July 2, respectively and Heron Foods, in West Gate, had items stolen during a separate incident on July 7.

Hayden Wright, of Lindley Street, Mansfield, has since been charged with eight counts of theft.

The 28-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 12, where he was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 2.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, of Mansfield’s neighbourhood policing team, said: “Shop thefts can be really damaging, not just to retailers on the high street, but to people throughout the wider community.

“The actions of shoplifters can directly impact on people’s livelihoods in a negative way and cause real misery for residents.”