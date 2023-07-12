We ask Mansfield residents what they think about the Just Stop Oil protests
Your Chad took to the streets of Mansfield to ask residents what they think about the Just Stop Oil protests and whether they are perhaps doing more harm than good.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read
Just Stop Oil is a nonviolent civil resistance group who are demanding that the government halts all new licences and consents for oil, gas and coal projects in the UK.
Watch this video to see what Mansfield residents had to say when we asked them their thoughts on the group and the protests.