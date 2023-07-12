News you can trust since 1952
We ask Mansfield residents what they think about the Just Stop Oil protests

Your Chad took to the streets of Mansfield to ask residents what they think about the Just Stop Oil protests and whether they are perhaps doing more harm than good.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read

Just Stop Oil is a nonviolent civil resistance group who are demanding that the government halts all new licences and consents for oil, gas and coal projects in the UK.

Watch this video to see what Mansfield residents had to say when we asked them their thoughts on the group and the protests.

Just Stop Oil wants the government to end all new oil and gas exploration and has promised not to let up in its protests until it does so. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)Just Stop Oil wants the government to end all new oil and gas exploration and has promised not to let up in its protests until it does so. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)
