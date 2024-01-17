News you can trust since 1952
Suspect arrested minutes after call by Mansfield residents

Police arrested a man minutes after receiving reports of someone trying to open car doors in a residential cul-de-sac in Mansfield.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Jan 2024, 09:29 GMT
Officers were called to Brambling Close, Mansfield, shortly after 4.10am on Tuesday, January 16, after a call from a concerned resident.

They arrived at the scene within five minutes and arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of vehicle interference.

He remains in police custody.

Custody suite. Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.Custody suite. Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “We were called by a concerned resident after a suspect was seen trying multiple car doors on the street.

“As this case demonstrates, if we are told about incidents like this, we will respond immediately in order to keep residents and our communities safe.

“It is also a timely reminder for people to ensure that their cars are locked at all times, because almost all of the theft from motor vehicle reports we receive involve cars that are left unlocked.”