Driver had two different drugs in system when he raced away from cops in Kirkby

A driver had two different drugs in his system when he raced away from police at speeds of 100mph in Kirkby before admitting he had no licence or insurance, a court has heard.

Joshua Barratt was spotted using a mobile phone while waiting at traffic lights on Pinxton Lane, at 4.20pm on Sunday,

He drove off at "excessive speeds" and reached 100mph before he was stopped at junction 28 of the M1, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

A smell of cannabis led the officers to test him for drugs and the levels of cannabis and cocaine in his system were above the specified limits.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard he was last in trouble for assault causing actual bodily harm for which he received a community order in 2019.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said he had been arguing with his partner and “foolishly” took her car.

She said Barratt suffers from anxiety and depression and is not working because he has an ongoing problem with his shoulder.

He said he smokes cannabis to relax but only uses cocaine "sporadically".

The presiding magistrate told him: "Obviously you have not offended for a while but this is a serious offence.

"We are going to have to adjourn for a probation report."

Barratt, aged 31, of Alfreton Road, South Normanton, admitted two counts of driving with a controlled drug, using a mobile phone, driving without insurance or a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.