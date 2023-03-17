State-of-the-art £5m planetarium in Sutton could be given planning go-ahead next week

Ashfield Council’s planning committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss the plan for the Sherwood Observatory site.

Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society and the council are working together on the project, backed by about £2m from the £62m Towns Fund pot secured by the authority in 2021.

An artist's impression of the planned development.

The society wants to transform a disused underground Victorian reservoir into a tourism hub and education centre, with spaces to teach science, technology, engineering and maths subjects.

The planetarium, which would be 10 metres wide, would sit on the reservoir’s roof and accommodate 60 people per show.

It would be a separate building from the existing observatory, which opened in 1986.

Steve Wallace, project manager, previously said: “The centre will create a unique visitor attraction and raise the profile of the Ashfield area significantly.

“It will focus on delivering STEM content in an exciting and hands-on way. It will also raise awareness of the opportunities in STEM careers and unlock an important aspect of jobs creation in our region.”

Planning documents say the scheme would improve education and learning opportunities and turn the site into a regional attraction.

The council said: “It will enhance regional learning opportunities and increase the leisure offer to visitors by providing educational and interactive spaces via a new planetarium.

“Exhibition spaces, classrooms, conference rooms and external telescope deck for use by schools, community groups and wider members of the public are also on offer.”

The planning application is recommended for approval after 14 letters were submitted during a planning consultation, with 13 supporting the proposal and one neutral.

Comments included the schemes being a “brilliant opportunity” and a “fantastic idea”, with one saying it would be a “unique addition” to Ashfield.

Others said the project would improve tourism, benefit the local economy, boost education and support STEM-related learning.

Documents confirm the facility would only be open for pre-booked visits, including school visits, but not open to public walk-in sessions.