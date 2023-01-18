Giant leap forward for planned Sutton science discovery centre with £3.1m funding award

Mansfield and Sutton Astrological Society has developed the plans – and the Government has now confirmed it will be awarded £3.1 million as part of a share of £2.1 billion from the Levelling Up fund.

The scheme – – subject to securing match funding and planning permission – will turn a disused underground Victorian reservoir into a state-of-the-art tourist attraction and education centre.

The reservoir will be repurposed to house a multi-functional exhibition area while preserving the existing architectural heritage features.

A 10-metre diameter planetarium, accommodating about 60 people per show, will sit on the reservoir’s roof.

Steve Wallace, Planetarium project manager, said: “Securing the Levelling Up contribution marks an important milestone in the project.

"Subject to securing the match funding, work can start in the middle of this year and the new centre will be open and fully operational by our ideal timeframe of autumn 2024.

“It will be a jewel in the crown of the local visitor economy, creating a unique tourist attraction that will help put this area on the map and attract people from across the UK to Ashfield.”

Martin Rigley, Discover Ashfield and project board chairman, said: “The jobs and prosperity of our area will be increasingly dependent on having a science, technology, engineering, and maths-educated workforce.

“The new planetarium and visitor centre will play a key role in presenting these subjects in an exciting and hands-on way to raise awareness of the opportunities a STEM career can unlock.”

A total of 11 projects in the East Midlands have been allocated more than £176m from round two of the government’s flagship Levelling Up Fund.

Grants include £18m to rejuvenate Worksop town centre, £16.5m to repair the iconic Bennerley Viaduct in Kimberley and £20m to transform the disused Mansfield department store Beales into office space and a civic hub.