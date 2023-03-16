Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court
Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court, between January 19 and 24.
Kayne Palmer, 31, of Cook Drive, Ilkeston admitted: driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit, and without a licence or insurance. He was fined £320 with £85 costs and a surcharge of £52. He was banned for 24 months.Jamie Ward, 32, of Iveagh Close, Warsop, admitted using threatening or abusive words with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month community order 16 rehabilitation days and a 90 day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme.Martin Taylor, 24, care of Ashfield Drive, Kirkby, admitted: criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker. He received a 12-month community order with 12 rehabilitations days. A 12 month restraining order was also imposed. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £90 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.Christopher Garrad, 46, of Simpson Road, Mansfield, admitted: driving with a drug above the specified limit. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with ten points.Jordan Dykes, 46, care of Skinner Street, Creswell: admitted being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle. He was ordered to pay a £120 costs and a £32 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with ten points.Johnny Haye, 35, of Brough Lane, Elkesley, admitted: resisting a constable after initially denying it. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £50 costs and a £26 surcharge.
Craig Daft, 41, of Bradmore Court, Mansfield, admitted racially/religiously aggravated harassment. He was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on february 27.Nathan Highfield, 32, of Northfield Way, Retford, admitted: two counts of theft. He was fined £320 and ordered to pay £85 costs, an £80 surcharge and £270 compensation.Jody Enright, 36, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, admitted driving with 42 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £484, with £85 costs and an £85 surcharge. She was banned for 18 months but will receive an 18 week discount if she completes a rehabilitation course.Dawn Shah, 53, of Roods Close, Sutton, admitted driving with 70 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £323, with £85 costs and a £194 surcharge. She was banned for 14 months but will receive an 18 week discount if she completes a rehabilitation course.Kerry Haywood, 32, of Lime Street, Sutton, admitted selling alcohol to a person aged under 18. She was fined £110 and ordered to pay a £44 surcharge and £85 costs.Trey Foster, 23, of Rainworth Water Road, Rainworth, admitted failing to co-operate with a drug test and with no insurance or a licence. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with eight points.Thomas Crowden, 20, of Chatham Court, Newark, admitted: being in charge of a motor vehicle with a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with 10 points.Levi Roberts, 22, of St Michael’s Street, Sutton, admitted: driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 12 months.Jack Ward, 18, of Kingsway, Worksop, admitted: common assault. He received a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and must pay £200 compensation.Sinead Murray, 32, of Vale Road, Colwick, Nottingham, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Mansfield. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £38 surcharge.Dean Seagrave, 29, of Eyam Close, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 70 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, with £85 costs and a £194 surcharge. He was banned for 42 months but will receive an 42 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.