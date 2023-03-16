Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court

Kayne Palmer, 31, of Cook Drive, Ilkeston admitted: driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit, and without a licence or insurance. He was fined £320 with £85 costs and a surcharge of £52. He was banned for 24 months.Jamie Ward, 32, of Iveagh Close, Warsop, admitted using threatening or abusive words with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month community order 16 rehabilitation days and a 90 day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme.Martin Taylor, 24, care of Ashfield Drive, Kirkby, admitted: criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker. He received a 12-month community order with 12 rehabilitations days. A 12 month restraining order was also imposed. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £90 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.Christopher Garrad, 46, of Simpson Road, Mansfield, admitted: driving with a drug above the specified limit. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with ten points.Jordan Dykes, 46, care of Skinner Street, Creswell: admitted being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle. He was ordered to pay a £120 costs and a £32 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with ten points.Johnny Haye, 35, of Brough Lane, Elkesley, admitted: resisting a constable after initially denying it. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £50 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Craig Daft, 41, of Bradmore Court, Mansfield, admitted racially/religiously aggravated harassment. He was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on february 27.Nathan Highfield, 32, of Northfield Way, Retford, admitted: two counts of theft. He was fined £320 and ordered to pay £85 costs, an £80 surcharge and £270 compensation.Jody Enright, 36, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, admitted driving with 42 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £484, with £85 costs and an £85 surcharge. She was banned for 18 months but will receive an 18 week discount if she completes a rehabilitation course.Dawn Shah, 53, of Roods Close, Sutton, admitted driving with 70 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £323, with £85 costs and a £194 surcharge. She was banned for 14 months but will receive an 18 week discount if she completes a rehabilitation course.Kerry Haywood, 32, of Lime Street, Sutton, admitted selling alcohol to a person aged under 18. She was fined £110 and ordered to pay a £44 surcharge and £85 costs.Trey Foster, 23, of Rainworth Water Road, Rainworth, admitted failing to co-operate with a drug test and with no insurance or a licence. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with eight points.Thomas Crowden, 20, of Chatham Court, Newark, admitted: being in charge of a motor vehicle with a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with 10 points.Levi Roberts, 22, of St Michael’s Street, Sutton, admitted: driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 12 months.Jack Ward, 18, of Kingsway, Worksop, admitted: common assault. He received a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and must pay £200 compensation.Sinead Murray, 32, of Vale Road, Colwick, Nottingham, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Mansfield. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £38 surcharge.Dean Seagrave, 29, of Eyam Close, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 70 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, with £85 costs and a £194 surcharge. He was banned for 42 months but will receive an 42 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.