Stage is set for Ashfield Day 2023

This year’s event will take place on the park on Saturday, August 5, from 10.30am and will run into the night, finishing at about 10pm.

With something for everyone, it is the perfect free family event, so pack a picnic and come along.

This year the event is split into six zones and we will take you through what you can expect in each:

Crowds enjoying Ashfield Day 2022. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)

Entertainment zone

The Entertainment zone will hold the main stage which will feature community performances from 10.30am-2pm. From 2pm, the stage line-up includes a range of top-end tribute acts who will have the lawn singing the night away:

2-3pm – Re Take That;

3-4pm – UK’s best Beyonce tribute;

4-5pm – Robbie Williams tribute;

5-6pm – George Ezra tribute;

6-7pm – Taylor Swift tribute;

7-8pm – Dan Knight show, a soloist who sings a combination of 80's, 90's, and 00's

bangers;

8-9pm – ABBA tribute;

9-10pm – Ibiza Nights, a live five-piece band with strings and a vocalist, performing classic dance music from David Guetta to Daft Punk.

Elsewhere in the Entertainment zone, guests will be able to enjoy one of the two garden bars, free face-painting, a traditional wooden ferris wheel with a view over the lake, fresh wood-fired pizza, and watch as burgers and sausages are cooked in front of them on the giant 20ft swinging barbecue fire pit.

The big screen will be returning for Ashfield Day 2023, with two films being screened. (Photo by: Jason Chadwick/nationalworld.com)

Fun For All zone

The Fun For All zone will be home to the mega funfair, operating from 10.30am-10.30pm, made up of a mixture of large rides and children’s rides and prize stalls.

The popular open-air cinema will be returning to the lawn with two films available to watch. Showing from Noon will be Matilda the Musical, followed by Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, at 5pm.

Visitors will also find the food court, featuring food trucks offering burgers, hot dogs, Greek food, hog roast, fish and chips, loaded fries, noodles, a chicken shack, and a 100 per cent vegetarian and vegan food provider.

Crowds enjoy 2022 Ashfield Day

Alongside this will be the second garden bar, serving alcoholic and soft drinks from 10.30am–10.30pm.

Feel Good Families Community zone

Keep young children entertained, or just escape the hustle and bustle, in the Feel Good Families marquee with free craft activities, and face painting.

At the community performance space, from 11am–6pm, community groups will have the chance to show off their skills to the audience,

Academy Transformation Trust Further Education will be doing demonstrations, and Everyone Active will be running interactive classes and fun challenges.

Visitors will be able to enjoy more art from Ashfield Arts Festival who are standing in the Feel Good Families Community zone.

Armed Forces and Emergency Services zone

Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service, the British Army, and Nottinghamshire Emergency Scout Support Team will be showcasing their vehicles and engaging with the public in the Armed Forces and Emergency Services zone.

Thrill-seekers will be able to try their hand at archery and airsoft thanks to Phoenix Airsoft, located behind the Armed Forces and Emergency Services zone.

Phoenix staff are bringing their Attack Sense target shooting range, which is a range made up of electronic targets set at varying distances controlled by an app. The range operator can start a sequence of lights that indicate when a target is live, at which point the participant can try to shoot the lit target with an airsoft riffle or pistol. They will also have a static display of equipment and replica weapons that are used in the sport, for visitors to interact with.

Animal zone

Another favourite section of Ashfield Day that is returning is the dog show, which will be taking place from 1.30pm – dogs can be entered into the show on the day.

The categories are: best female; best male; best trick; best puppy aged 12 months and under; best oldie, aged eight years and older; and best in show.

Extreme Sports zone

Sutton-based The Asylum Skatepark will be on hand in the Extreme Sports zone to give demonstrations and have-a-go sessions. Skaters and BMXers will be able to meet the professionals, and there will be some surprises and prizes throughout the day.

Market Village

The hugely popular market village will be lining the central walkway through the park again this year. A variety of stalls are line up selling everything from pet accessories, jewellery, and clothing, to delicious homemade brownies, cakes, and cookies.

Several information stalls will be available including ATTFE, Everyone Active, Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society, the Maker Space project, and representatives from Ashfield Council.

Parking

This year there will be parking available on site for just £5 – cash and card accepted – with limited disabled parking spaces. Access to the car park area will be via Penn Street off Outram Street, please follow event signage in Sutton which will guide you to the car park.

There will be several road closures in place on the day, including Lucknow Drive, Fairfield Road, and Lawn Lane.

Coun Chris Huskinson, council executive lead member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “Last year saw more than 12,500 residents attend the event and this year we are hoping to top that amount with our extended offer that has something to suit everyone’s tastes.