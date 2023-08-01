Despite the damage to the car, firefighters from Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby reported the driver walked away unharmed and was cared for by an ambulance crew.

A station spokesman said: “We do not know why this happened and are in no way suggesting it was due to one of the Fatal Five, but would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone what the Fatal Five are – speeding, not wearing a seat belt, drink/drug-driving, distractions and dangerous driving.”

Ashfield firefighters were called to this crash to make the scene safe. Photo: Ashfield Fire Station

An NFRS spokesman said of the accident on July 31: “When crews arrived on scene, police were already in attendance.

“Fire crews checked the car to see if anyone was inside and whether there was a risk of fire. The driver had got themselves out the car and was inside a property.

“Fire crews made the car safe by disconnecting the battery and passed the incident over to police. We left the scene at about 2.45am.”