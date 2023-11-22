Stagecoach East Midlands will be spreading festive cheer in Mansfield with the launch of their Christmas bus over the festive period.

Decked with a winter wonderland design, featuring colourful decorations and characters, the Christmas Bus will be running on local bus services 1, A1, A2, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14, 15, 15A, 16, 23, 23A, 28B, 141, 151, 152, 153, 210, 218, 231, 240 and Pronto on specified dates* from Monday November 27 until Saturday December 16, as well as on Saturday December 23 and Christmas Eve.

The festive vehicle will be making its 2023 debut at the Christmas Lights Switch On event in Mansfield on Sunday, November 26, stationed at the junction of Queen Street and Stockwell Gate from noon.

Collection buckets onboard will be available for those who wish to donate to mission Christmas, a charity organisation helping to provide Christmas gifts for children living in poverty.

From Sunday, December 17, the bus will transform into a Christmas grotto, offering visitors the chance to meet Santa and enjoy some festive treats and gifts on board.

The Christmas grotto bus will be in operation from December 17-22 from 15:30 to 19:30 each evening and entry is free, however passengers will be able to make a donation onboard, if they wish, to the mission Christmas charity.

Matt Cranwell, managing director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said “The Christmas bus is a great way for people in Mansfield to kick start the festive season and travel in style, whether they’re meeting up with friends and family or heading into town to enjoy some late-night Christmas shopping.

“Through the national £2 fare scheme, all passengers can feel festive for less by taking advantage of the single ticket price cap.

“We hope our Christmas services will spread some joy throughout the local community and create memorable experiences for our passengers.

“We invite everyone to hop on board, say hello to Santa and enjoy some Christmas magic.”