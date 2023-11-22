News you can trust since 1952
Sailors enjoy King's Mill Reservoir in 1986.Sailors enjoy King's Mill Reservoir in 1986.
30 cracking pictures show what life was like around Mansfield and Ashfield - including Sutton, Kirkby, Huthwaite and Annesley - in the 1970's and 80's

Our latest retro gallery throws the spotlight on life around Mansfield and Ashfield up to 50 years ago.
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 10:40 GMT

The gallery includes schoolchildren in Sutton enjoying a lesson and locals sailing on King’s Mill Reservoir in 1986.

We have a choir in Mansfield and a theatre group honing their skills during the late 80’s.

There is also a sporting theme with a presentation night at Kirkby Bowls Club in the 1970’s and some old football team pics.

That and plenty more in this cracking retro gallery.

You can get plenty more local retro content, here.

A choir group in Mansfield back in 1986.

1. Singing a tune

A choir group in Mansfield back in 1986. Photo: National World

Schoolchildren in Sutton enjoy a lesson.

2. Sutton

Schoolchildren in Sutton enjoy a lesson. Photo: National World

A theatre production in Mansfield in 1989.

3. Mansfield

A theatre production in Mansfield in 1989. Photo: National World

Dressing up for a bygone era in Huthwaite.

4. Huthwaite

Dressing up for a bygone era in Huthwaite. Photo: jpimedia

