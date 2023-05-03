News you can trust since 1952
Special annual heritage day returns to Mansfield Library

To mark 60 years since The Beatles performed in Mansfield at The Granada on West Gate there will be themed music performances from Inspire Music and Inspire Youth Arts at Mansfield Central Library as part of Hands On Heritage Day 2023.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 3rd May 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 17:28 BST

On Saturday, May 13, from 10am-2pm, visitors can explore pop-up museums, local history displays, find out about family history, browse local history books for sale, and get hands-on with fun crafts and activities for all the family.

Organisations taking part include the University of Nottingham Museum of Archaeology, Mansfield Museum, DH Lawrence Museum, Mansfield Fire Museum and Nottinghamshire Mining Museum, as well as Inspire Nottinghamshire Archives and many more.

Hands On Heritage Day 2023 is taking place at Mansfield LibraryHands On Heritage Day 2023 is taking place at Mansfield Library
Peter Gaw, Inspire chief executive officer, said: “This annual event is always a highlight on the Inspire heritage calendar.

“I am delighted we can offer hands-on activities this year to make local history fun and accessible for all the family and showcase our all of our fantastic heritage and archives services to those who may not be aware of them.”

Mark Walker, Nottinghamshire Council service director for place and communities, said: “Hands On Heritage Day is an excellent opportunity for families to get stuck into our county’s fascinating history.

"Visitors can expect creative crafts and fun activities for all ages and themed music performances during the day.

“It’s a great reason to visit Mansfield library, enjoy the event, and find out more about the excellent resources our libraries can provide for anyone interested in researching local, community or family history.”