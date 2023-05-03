On Saturday, May 13, from 10am-2pm, visitors can explore pop-up museums, local history displays, find out about family history, browse local history books for sale, and get hands-on with fun crafts and activities for all the family.

Organisations taking part include the University of Nottingham Museum of Archaeology, Mansfield Museum, DH Lawrence Museum, Mansfield Fire Museum and Nottinghamshire Mining Museum, as well as Inspire Nottinghamshire Archives and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hands On Heritage Day 2023 is taking place at Mansfield Library

Peter Gaw, Inspire chief executive officer, said: “This annual event is always a highlight on the Inspire heritage calendar.

“I am delighted we can offer hands-on activities this year to make local history fun and accessible for all the family and showcase our all of our fantastic heritage and archives services to those who may not be aware of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Walker, Nottinghamshire Council service director for place and communities, said: “Hands On Heritage Day is an excellent opportunity for families to get stuck into our county’s fascinating history.

"Visitors can expect creative crafts and fun activities for all ages and themed music performances during the day.