Nominations open to celebrate the achievements of Nottinghamshire's inspirational young people

The awards recognise the achievements of young people from all seven districts in the county.

Previous winners have often gone on to make significant achievements having overcome major challenges in their lives, such as bereavement, trauma and illness, and have raised thousands for charity, cared for friends and relatives and helped others.

Nottinghamshire County Council is looking for its next group of nominations for the incredible young people across the county.

It’s time to celebrate the most inspirational young achievers in Nottinghamshire

Nominations are welcome from anyone, including friends, family, schools, youth groups, or voluntary organisations.

Laurence Jones, service director for Children and Families, said “These awards allow us to recognise and showcase some of the amazing achievements of young people across the county.

“This is the 12th year of the awards, and we want to continue to make the time to celebrate the young people that have overcome some real hurdles growing up yet continue to give back and help loved ones and the community wherever they can.

“If there is an inspirational young person who deserves to be recognised, please nominate them – we want to hear from you!”.

Full details of eligibility, and how to send in nominations, are available at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/education/youth-services/4uth-award.

Nominations are open now until Monday, June 5.