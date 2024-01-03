Fire crews and police were “hot” on the scene following reports of a fire at a historic pub in Sutton.

The Blue Bell pub, on Mansfield Road, Skegby, which dates back to the early 19th Century, has been closed, empty and boarded up since March 2022.

On Wednesday afternoon (January 3), a fire started on the site with police and fire crews at the scene “swiftly” after the incident was reported, according to witness Steve King.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed their attendance at the scene and urged residents to avoid the area as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews on Mansfield Road, Sutton. Photo by Dylan James.

The presence of several fire engines caused a “significant traffic disruption” in the area as Mason Street and Mansfield Road, Junction with Hill Crescent and Skegby Road were closed.

Nottinghamshire Police were on the scene to assist fire and rescue crews, ensuring they could carry out their work safely and securely.

The pub, thought to be the oldest surviving building in this part of Sutton – with documented references to the site being an inn as early as 1822, made the headlines several times last year.

Photo by Steve King at the site in Skegby.

Firstly, a story broke in March 2023, when an authentic-looking planning notice outside the pub sparked outrage in the community, as the notice – attached to a nearby lamp-post, suggested the building would be turned into a hostel for immigrants awaiting UK citizenship.

A petition opposing the idea attracted hundreds of signatures before council officials revealed it was false and reported it to the police.

Ashfield councillors dubbed the incident as “a clear attempt to incite racial hatred”.

The pub made further headlines when it was shared by your Chad in May 2023 that a planning application was given the go-ahead by Ashfield Council for housing on the site, despite complaints from nearby residents.

The Blue Bell fire, Mansfield Road, Sutton. Photo by Brian Eyre.

Plans outlined how the building would be converted into four houses – two two-bedroom, one three-bedroom and one five-bedroom – while a further quartet of four-bedroom homes were set to be built at the rear.

The council granted permission providing the developers installed an interpretation board or information plaque explaining the history of the pub.

Many councillors feared that if the scheme was not passed, the building would deteriorate even further.