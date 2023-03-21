Fake Sutton 'immigration hostel' planning application reported to police for 'inciting racial hatred'

An authentic-looking planning notice attached to a lamp post in Sutton – similar to how real planning applications are publicised – suggested an application had been submitted to Ashfield Council, seeking permission to turn the Blue Bell pub on Mansfield Road, Skegby, into the hostel.

A petition has already been launched against the plans – attracting hundreds of signatures within hours of the notice appearing.

However, the planning reference number does not exist on the council’s planning portal and the authority has now confirmed it is “fake”.

A close up of the 'fake' planning notice.

A council spokesman said today: “Ashfield Council can confirm the ‘planning’ signs which have appeared in front of the Blue Bell Pub on Mansfield Road in Skegby that relate to a change of use for the pub turning into an ‘immigration processing hostel’ are fake. No such planning application exists."

Robert Docherty, council executive director of place, said: “The council has not received any such application. As a Council, we cannot understand why anyone would want to do this and a full investigation is now under way.

“The matter has also been reported to the police.”

The area is believed to be covered by CCTV.

Coun David Hennigan, council Independent member for Sutton Central and New Cross, branded it a “clear attempt to prove racial tensions”.

Confirming he was also reporting the matter to police, he said it was an attempt “to incite racial hatred”.

He said: “Since these fake notices have gone up, councillors have inundated with emails, phone calls and messages from residents.

“There is no such application and this amounts to a despicable, politically-motivated and racist attempt to stir tensions.

“Therefore, I have formally written to the Chief Constable and the local policing team asking them to investigate this under incitement to racial hatred legislation.

“Residents have already been talking about organising protests and I would ask them to remain calm and not react to what, in my view is a criminal attempt to divide communities.