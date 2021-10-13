3. Friendly Oreo is waiting to give a 'high five' to a new family who will love him to bits

Meet Oreo, he is a toy mad seven-year-old lurcher crossbreed. Highly sociable, he is looking for a big family to shower him with plenty of love and attention. He likes lots of fuss and wants nothing more than to go on long family walks. He enjoys meeting new two legged and four legged friends. He could probably live with another dog, but probably not a cat. He enjoys being around someone most of the time. He has had some training - not only has he mastered 'sit' he now likes to give 'high 5's!' He is currently living with foster parents. See: https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/details/-/Animal/OREO/ref/BSA2106278/rehome

Photo: RSPCA