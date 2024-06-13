Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Permission has been granted for a second adult gaming centre to open on a historic part of Stockwell Gate within Mansfield town centre.

Mansfield District Council has given the go-ahead for the centre, which will be run by Luxury Leisure and is likely to be part of the group’s Admiral Slots Casino brand. It will sit next door to the Merkur Slots casino, which is operated by a rival company.

Both units form part of a terrace of buildings on Stockwell Gate that date back to 1770 and are part of a conservation area.

Fears had been expressed that the centre would not be suitable for the area and could attract crime and anti-social behaviour, especially as it is likely to open 24 hours a day, like the Merkur Slots venue.

The empty shop at 5-7 Stockwell Gate in Mansfield town centre, which will now be turned into an adult gaming centre, next door to the Merkur Slots Cashino.

However, Luxury Leisure, which is based in Gateshead and part of the global Novomatic Group, told the council’s planning officers that it takes security and social responsibility very seriously.

There would be “no noisy amusement arcade equipment which attracts under-18s” and it had “a statutory obligation to exclude under-18s” from its venues.

It had more than 250 gaming and entertainment venues in high streets and at seaside venues across the UK, and all were fitted with extensive CCTV cameras. They also did not serve alcohol or allow alcohol to be drunk on the premises.

Mark Thompson, of Luxury Leisure, said: “We have very few issues relating to crime, disorder or anti-social behaviour. Where we identify individuals involved in such, they are banned from all of our stores immediately.”

Luxury Leisure is one of the leading providers of adult gaming centres in the country and employs more than 2,000 staff. All venues are strictly governed and regulated.

In a planning statement, submitted to the council, the company stressed that the new one at Stockwell Gate would “have no impact on the external appearance of the building or the setting and character of the conservation area”.

Instead it would revive a vacant property that, at present, “does not contribute anything to the vitality and viability of the town centre”.

The statement said: “The reuse of the premises would positively enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area to the public benefit.”

Luxury Leisure also pointed out that there is “a long-term decline in traditional high street retailing” and “all manner of uses are now acceptable in town centres during the day and in the evening without restriction”.

It added: “Adult gaming centres are established, bona fide uses, which add to the diversity of towns and have no harmful impact on retailing activity.

"Investment in the property, at a time when town centres are in decline, ought to be supported.

"Such gaming establishments are commonly found at the heart of hundreds of shopping centres throughout the UK.”