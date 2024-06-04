Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Urgent work to leaking ceilings at a school and the creation of another HMO in the town centre are among the latest plans to be put before Mansfield District Council.

The school is Intake Farm Primary and Nursery on Armstrong Road in Mansfield, while the eight-bedroom HMO (house in multiple occupation) is earmarked for Layton Avenue, off Rosemary Street.

Intake Farm, which has about 210 pupils on its books, has been undergoing considerable renovation work at a building that dates back to 1957 and is grade two listed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest planning application is for “the removal and replacement of internal ceilings throughout the nursery building to fix leaking” and for “new waterproofing to prevent further damage”.

Intake Farm Primary and Nursery School in Mansfield, where urgent work is planned on leaking roofs and ceilings.

A planning statement, submitted to the council, says: “The existing ceilings are in poor condition from age and water damage, and are recommended for replacement to prevent further deterioration. The proposed replacement would be a modern suspended ceiling

"The waterproofing is also in poor condition and is deteriorating to an extent that water penetration can occur. The roof should be stripped of its current waterproofing and a new, insulated flat-roof waterproofing system installed.”

The statement warns that if the work is not done, “it will eventually lead to a breakdown of the roofing system as a whole”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school’s staff and children were praised last September for battling through the challenges posed by the renovation work to emerge with a rating of ‘Good’ from Ofsted inspectors.

Layton Avenue in Mansfield town centre, where the conversion of number 57 into an eight-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) is planned.

Some classes have been forced into portable buildings outside, so Intake will be hoping the work to the roof and ceilings can be given the go-ahead by the council’s planning officers and completed before the start of the 2024/25 school year.

Meanwhile, a deadline date of Thursday, July 11 has been set for a decision, or recommendation, on the application to change an empty three-bedroom house at 57 Layton Avenue into an eight-bedroom HMO.

It has been submitted by HMO Doctor, a company that specialises in sourcing suitable properties that can be converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There would be three en suite bedrooms on the ground floor, four more on the first floor and a single bedroom at the back. The ground floor would also have a kitchen and communal area.

A planning statement says: “The applicant aims to achieve a high standard of design. The proposal would not lead to any increase in traffic, and is a scheme appropriate to the setting of the site.”

The council is currently consulting with neighbouring residents about the plan. Anyone can post their comments on the council’s website here.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield District Council include these:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

67 Ocean Drive, Warsop – replacement roof, incorporating increased pitch and dormer windows, single-storey rear extension and two-storey front extension.

The Brambles, 215 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse – detached garage at front.

Carr Bank Park (rear of 20 Shirburn Avenue, Mansfield) – work to two trees within conservaton area.

7A Hawksworth Avenue, Forest Town – single-storey side extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Heath Avenue, Mansfield – porch extension, first-floor extension at side and detached double garage at front.

34 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – work to tree within conservation area.

263 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – removal of tree covered by preservation order.