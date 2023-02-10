Science education at Mansfield's The Brunts Academy set to be transformed with new teaching block
The teaching of science at a Mansfield secondary school is set to be improved with the building of a new teaching block.
Mansfield Council has granted permission to The Brunts Academy to demolish an “inadequate” existing building and replace it with a “modern, well-equipped teaching facility dedicated to science provision”.
The plans were submitted by The Evolve Trust, which was running the school when the application was submitted.
However, Evolve is now being wound down, with responsibility for the school, which has almost 1,475 pupils aged 11-18, transferred to Greenwood Academies Trust, which has confirmed the “project is going ahead”.
A statement accompanying the application by Surveyors of Education, Evolve’s construction consultant and agent, said: “The building will contain three science classrooms with a preparation room, storage facilities and a lobby area. “The purpose of the new building is to provide a bespoke, new, modern well-equipped teaching facility dedicated to science provision for the school. This is a like-for-like replacement due to the current condition of the
existing science facilities, which are old and inadequate to cater for modern teaching.”
The application says the existing building, which is now to be demolished, does not have appropriate space or equiment for staff, while the teaching space is “unsuitable”.
Greenwood said much of the work was planned for the school summer holidays, to minimise disruption to pupils.
It is part of the improvements promised at Brunts after Greenwoods vowed to “rapidly drive forward significant changes for the benefit of pupils, families and colleagues” following the school being rated inadequate at a recent inspection by education watchdog Ofsted.
An academy spokesman said: “As part of a grant from the Department for Education, we are pleased to confirm that, with the support of Greenwood Academies Trust, planning for improvements to our science block at The Brunts Academy is under way.
“These plans will deliver upgrades to three science laboratories, ensuring our pupils continue to have access to high-quality facilities that support the best possible educational experience.
“This is also part of the academy’s wider improvement strategy which, in addition to this project, includes the development of a new performance centre, the introduction of more enrichment opportunities for pupils beyond the classroom, refreshing the library and expanding provision in technology and the arts, among others.”