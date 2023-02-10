Mansfield Council has granted permission to The Brunts Academy to demolish an “inadequate” existing building and replace it with a “modern, well-equipped teaching facility dedicated to science provision”.

The plans were submitted by The Evolve Trust, which was running the school when the application was submitted.

However, Evolve is now being wound down, with responsibility for the school, which has almost 1,475 pupils aged 11-18, transferred to Greenwood Academies Trust, which has confirmed the “project is going ahead”.

The Brunts Academy, The Park, Mansfield.

A statement accompanying the application by Surveyors of Education, Evolve’s construction consultant and agent, said: “The building will contain three science classrooms with a preparation room, storage facilities and a lobby area. “The purpose of the new building is to provide a bespoke, new, modern well-equipped teaching facility dedicated to science provision for the school. This is a like-for-like replacement due to the current condition of the

existing science facilities, which are old and inadequate to cater for modern teaching.”

The application says the existing building, which is now to be demolished, does not have appropriate space or equiment for staff, while the teaching space is “unsuitable”.

Greenwood said much of the work was planned for the school summer holidays, to minimise disruption to pupils.

The science block at The Brunts Academy. The existing science facilities at The Brunts Academy in Mansfield are earmarked for demolition.

It is part of the improvements promised at Brunts after Greenwoods vowed to “rapidly drive forward significant changes for the benefit of pupils, families and colleagues” following the school being rated inadequate at a recent inspection by education watchdog Ofsted.

An academy spokesman said: “As part of a grant from the Department for Education, we are pleased to confirm that, with the support of Greenwood Academies Trust, planning for improvements to our science block at The Brunts Academy is under way.

“These plans will deliver upgrades to three science laboratories, ensuring our pupils continue to have access to high-quality facilities that support the best possible educational experience.

An artist's impression of the side and front views of the planned replacement science block. The Brunts Academy has been granted permission to demolish its existing science block and build a new one in its place.

