Mansfield students get chance to show off their business skills at pop-up shop in Four Seasons Shopping Centre

The two day event, on February 15, and February 16, is part of the young people’s volunteering programme, Takeover, which aims to foster the creative talents of young people.

Since October 2022, Takeover has been mentoring the current 15 and 16-year-olds on the programme, and now they will be bringing art and business together for this one-off event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With support from First Art, the students will put their creative skills on display featuring a diverse range of their own products, including music, merchandise, a bakery, a gaming hub and hobby shop.

Pupils from The Brunts Academy in Mansfield have joined Inspire’s Takeover initiative

The shop will be open to members of the public over the two days between 11am and 4pm where they will be able purchase goods and be able to interact with the other initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This hands-on project offers a realworld business experience for the students to showcase their abilities, with the pop-up shop being devised and delivered entirely by young people from Mansfield.

Laura Solly, arts teacher at The Brunts Academy and Takeover facilitator, said: “Takeover has been a fantastic opportunity for our Year 11s, by allowing them to pursue a passion of theirs, whether that be music, art, poetry or baking and developing these into small businesses.

"Pupils have even gathered advice and feedback from local business owners to support their enterprise projects.