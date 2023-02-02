The Brunts Academy has been rated inadequate overall by education watchdog Ofsted in its latest report – with inspectors saying pupils “do not get a good deal”.

The school, on The Park, has been rated inadequate – Ofsted’s worst grading – for education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management, with only sixth-form provision marginally better, being graded as requires improvement. The school had been rated good at its last inspection in March 2017.

The new report, which follows a two-day inspection in November, says: “Pupils do not get a good deal at this school. Leaders’ expectations are not high enough. Pupils do not achieve at the levels of which they are capable.

The Brunts Academy, The Park, Mansfield.

“Disadvantaged pupils are not successful. These pupils do not attend school as often as they should.

“Some pupils feel unsafe. They are concerned about the disrespectful behaviour of others. Pupils experience swearing and derogatory language, including sexualised and homophobic language. They say this has become normalised.

Highlighting a “legacy of under-resourcing and instability”, the report says: “Many pupils express unhappiness about access to, and the condition of, the school’s toilet facilities.”

The report said safeguarding arragements were not effective, with some pupils feeling unsafe “because of the intimidating behaviour of others”.

Wayne Norrie, Greenwood Academies Trust chief executive officer.

Since the inspection, the school, which almost 1,475 pupils aged 11-18 registered, has been taken over by the Greenwood Academies Trust, which has pledged to tackle the problems.

Difficult reading

In a letter to parents and carers, Wayne Norrie, GAT chief executive, said: “While the report makes for difficult reading, the challenges outlined in the report are ones we were already aware needed to be addressed urgently, and rest assured we are taking all these issues incredibly seriously.

“The report says pupils do not get a good deal at this school. I know you will agree that they absolutely deserve a good deal, and I have every confidence that by always having the best interests of pupils at the heart of every decision we make, we will make this happen.”

The report does highlight “most students enjoy their time in the sixth form” and new teachers “feel well supported” and are keen to stay at the school to develop their careers.

Recommended improvements from Ofsted include ensuring pupils at risk are appropriately supported, ensuring the curriculum is well planned and sequenced across all subjects, and making sure weak readers “get the help they need to become confident and fluent readers".

Challenges

A Greenwood spokesman said: “The challenges identified by the inspection are those we were aware needed to be addressed, and we have already been working closely with the academy leaders and staff to address these matters as quickly and effectively as possible.

“We take these issues with the utmost seriousness, and nothing is more important than the safety, wellbeing and education of our pupils and ensuring this is our immediate and top priority.

“Becoming part of our trust means our team of experts in teaching and learning, curriculum, safeguarding and other areas are able to work closely alongside leaders in the academy and together they have already started putting into place the necessary actions which will enable us to rapidly drive forward significant changes for the benefit of pupils, families and colleagues.

“We will continue to keep parents and carers informed about the positive changes happening within the academy.