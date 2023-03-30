Sherwood Forest Hospital NHS Trust – which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital, Mansfield Community Hospital and Sherwood Community Unit in Mansfield Woodhouse – has announced the return of its annual staff excellence awards.

The awards celebrate trust staff and volunteers who go above and beyond the call of duty and who have had a positive impact on our services, patients, visitors and colleagues.

Awards include doctor and consultant, specialist healthcare, most improved team and clinical rising star.

The Midwifery Team were the winners of the The People's Award, which is sponsored by The Chad

And The People’s Award – backed by your Chad – gives members of the public the opportunity to recognise an individual or team who has gone the extra mile to provide outstanding care.

Last year’s deserving People's Award winners were the trust’s midwifery team, who were recognised for their exceptional patient-centred care, as well as their calm and caring approach.

And your Chad and the trust are keen to hear from those who have received excellent care and is also encouraging people with family members who have experienced care above and beyond the usual standards to nominate colleagues or teams for the award.

The awards ceremony – funded entirely through contributions from sponsors and charitable donations – celebrates individual colleagues, teams and volunteers who work hard to make a positive impact on services, patients, visitors and colleagues.

Paul Robinson, trust chief executive, said: “Now more than ever, it is vital to recognise and reward hard-working NHS colleagues and thank them for their dedication to providing services to people across the community.

“I invite members of the public to consider if they have had an experience that goes above and beyond their usual expectations and nominate those in question for the People’s Award.”

The People’s Award is one of 19 awards in celebration of NHS staff and volunteers, due to be presented on Wednesday, July 5, at the trust’s first face-to-face awards ceremony since 2019.

Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, April 30.

To make your nomination or for more information visit sfh-tr.nhs.uk/excellence

