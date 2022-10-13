Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust staff recognised for their hard work and outstanding service at annual awards ceremony

Following a tough couple of years during the global pandemic the awards were an opportunity for the Trust to thank all those who have worked tirelessly during the last two years and continue to do so.

A total of 18 awards were handed out to honour teams and individuals in categories such as ‘Rising Star’, ‘Multidisciplinary Team of the Year’ and ‘Volunteer of the year’.

The prestigious Chair’s Award, which recognises an individual or team in recognition of their outstanding service to the Trust was also presented to the team running the Sherwood Community Unit which was created to help reduce the pressures on our hospital and free up beds for those who need them most.

The Midwifery Team were the winners of the The People's Award, which is sponsored by The Chad

Paul Robinson, chief executive at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust said: “Our recent Staff Survey results showed that Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust is a fantastic place to work, and this is all down to the people who work for us.

"Day in, day out they show their hard work and dedication in their dealings with patients, colleagues, and visitors alike. The calibre of those nominated this year was truly outstanding and I am honoured to be the head of a Trust with such an amazing workforce.

"I would like to wish a huge congratulations to all of the winners, as well as those nominated.”

The People’s Award, sponsored by the Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, gives members of the public the opportunity to thank colleagues or teams working across the Trust’s three hospital sites. This year the Midwifery Team were the deserving recipients of this award and were commended for their exceptional, patient-centred care as well as their calm, caring approach.

Paula Shore, director of Midwifery and head of Nursing for the team, said: “The midwifery team, which includes midwifes and maternity support workers, are a great example of the amazing work being done by colleagues at the Trust.