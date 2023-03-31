News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield fire-hit company's cash for clothes service fully up and running again from charity shop

Mansfield business Savanna Rags has fully resumed its cash for clothes service.

By John Smith
Published 31st Mar 2023, 06:30 BST- 1 min read

The company is still recovering from the devastating fire which destroyed its factory off Nottingham Road.

The blaze happened on Saturday, March 18, and at its height, more than 100 firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were tackling it.

But now, one element of the business has resumed as usual, as it was not based at the factory.

Savanna Rags' cash for clothes service has resumed from its charity shop in Mansfield. Photo: Google
Posting on Facebook, the company said: “We are now operating our Cash for Clothes service from Kestral Road, Mansfield.”

The venue in question is company owner Mohammed Patel’s charity shop, where the cash for clothes service was always based.

He said: “That side of the business has always been there from the charity shop and it’s good for people and us that it is still going as normal.”

The joint Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

