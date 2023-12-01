News you can trust since 1952
Santa delivers selection boxes to King's Mill Hospital courtesy of company donation

A manufacturing company based in Alfreton has donated hundreds of selection boxes and toys to poorly children at King’s Mill Hospital – specially delivered by Santa and staff.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Dec 2023, 12:46 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 12:46 GMT
South Normanton manufacturer Whitemeadow – www.whitemeadow.com – of Langham Park Business Park, South Normanton, has donated hundreds of selection boxes and toys to King’s Mill Hospital.

Whitemeadow began in the early nineties and started in Nottinghamshire, but has grown considerably since first opening its doors.

British-made furniture products remain hand crafted in workshops at junction 28 of the M1, South Normanton.

Hundreds of selection boxes were donated to King's Mill Hospital.Hundreds of selection boxes were donated to King's Mill Hospital.
Dave Hill, cleaner at the business, dressed as Santa and was joined by staff in Christmas jumpers to complete the delivery.

Dave is on the charity committee responsible for fundraising throughout the year for national and local charities.

He said it was “great” to bring some festive magic to the hospital thanks to “generous” donations.

Hundreds of staff were involved with fundraising in hopes to “give back” to the community.

Jodie Anderson, coordinator at the business, said: “We do loads of different things each year, as earlier this year we collected funds for cancer research and an autism charity.

“It is great that we are able to work together for good causes.

“We love to support the local community when possible given our local roots. It is very much part of our values.

“This year we really wanted to make Christmas special for children at the hospital.”

Jodie said the company received donations of toys and colouring books too, ensuring that children unable to eat chocolate would not miss out.

