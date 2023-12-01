Police in Mansfield to hand out 'beer goggles' to residents in bid to tackle drink driving

A ground-breaking interactive campaign educating people of the dangers and wide-reaching impact of drink and drug driving will be hitting the streets from today (Friday 1 December 2023).

In support of public roadshow engagement events, taking place in Mansfield and Nottingham, Nottinghamshire Police will be handing out a limited number of unique sobriety activity packs to those taking part.

These educational packs, believed to be a first-of-a-kind in the country, include a selection of activities and tasks people can complete with family and friends, raising wider awareness in a bid to make our roads safer.

They will also include pairs of ‘beer goggles’, simulating how alcohol can affect your reactions and impair your ability to drive, a true and false game, a QR code participants can use to give their feedback on their experiences, and informative materials for people to read.

The campaign starts today

The first roadshows are set to take place in Nottingham's Trinity Square today (Friday, December 1, 2023) and tomorrow (Saturday, December 2, 2023), from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Police will be holding the first Mansfield roadshow, in Market Square, on Friday, December 8, again from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Further events will be held at the same times/locations on:

Thursday December 14 - Nottingham

Friday December 15 - Mansfield

During the roadshows, members of the public will be invited to don a pair of the beer goggles and then complete a series of sobriety-related tests – so they can experience the drastic effects for themselves.

Officers will also be using non-evidential breath tests at the events, so people can gain first-hand experience of being tested and get an indication of how much alcohol they have in their system.

As well as the police, fellow blue light services due to attend and support the crime prevention roadshows include East Midlands Ambulance Service, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Nottingham City Councils’ Community Protection.