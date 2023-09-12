First of new homes at £14 million South Normanton development are now for sale

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located on Lees Lane, the development comprises a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes and prices range from £219,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached property to £379,995 for a four-bedroom detached house.

Amber features 14 of Honey’s housetypes which, according to the housebuilder, have been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honey analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its housetype designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artists impression of the new housing development in South Normanton

Standard features in every Honey home include bi fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique style bathrooms with a signature free standing bath and full height tiling. All properties will have an electric vehicle charging point.

The sales information centre for Amber is located on Lees Lane and is open from 11am to 5pm every Thursday to Monday.

Anne Bagshaw, Honey sales and marketing director, said: “We have had a fantastic response since first announcing Amber, including three off-plan reservations before our official launch, proving the demand for high-quality new build homes in South Normanton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re committed to delivering homes which provide an ideal combination of style, substance and sustainability which is unmatched at its price point.

“With our first homes now released for sale, we encourage any prospective buyers to get in touch with our sales team to find out more about owning their own Honey home.”

Sheffield-based Honey has also recently submitted plans and exchanged contracts to deliver a £20.35m, 75-new home development called Hazel in Matlock.

Since launching in October last year, Honey has secured eight sites located in Yorkshire and Derbyshire that will deliver 1,000 plots and revenues of £300m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housebuilder is also in advanced negotiations on a further seven sites which it expects to exchange contracts on by the end of this year. Subject to planning, these will deliver a further 930 plots in total with a gross development value of £260m.