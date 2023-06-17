Safety measures needed to protect public at Mansfield quarry near nature reserve

Mansfield Council has revealed an assessment by experts found problems with the cliff face at Quarry Lane Nature Reserve.

The popular town hotspot was assessed by engineering consultancy Fairhurst in March 2022, which identified a series of problems to fix.

The authority says issues include clearing fallen and unstable trees and “pervasive” vegetation like ivy.

Quarry Lane Nature Reserve.

Scaling is also needed on loose blocks due to a large mature overhanging tree, alongside support which needs to be installed beneath existing overhangs.

Now the council has approved a decision to find structural and civil engineers to design the works, which the initial contract expected to cost about £27,000 but would rise to more than £50,000 in the future.

In a report, the authority said: “A number of remedial measures should be implemented as soon as reasonably practicable in order to reduce risks to an acceptable level to both the public using the reserve and residents along Matlock Avenue.

“The crest of the slope is heavily vegetated with a range of mature tree species and hedges. Ivy is also present sprawling across the quarry wall itself.

“Works required include clearance of fallen and unstable trees and pervasive vegetation, minimal scaling where loose blocks are present as a result of the above and existing root jacking, and installation of buttress supports beneath existing overhangs. These supports can be formed of sandstone/limestone blocks to provide an aesthetically suitable solution – or concrete/steel prop.”

The decision to find engineers for the work has been approved by Sarah Troman, council head of neighbourhood services.

It is the third quarry or cliff in Mansfield where works are required to shore up the structure.

The authority previously employed Fairhurst to draw up and deliver its works to Berry Hill Quarry following major landslips.

Homes were evacuated on two separate occasions in late 2019 after rubble collapsed into peoples’ gardens, with major works now concluding to prevent repeat collapses.