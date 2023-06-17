The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show 500 people had died in Mansfield by June 1, up from 499 on the week before.

In Ashfield, 602 people had died in the area by Thursday, June 1, up from 601 the week before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two more deaths were recorded in Newark & Sherwood district, taking the death toll from 420 to 422, while the number in Bolsover district remains unchanged at 346.

A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.

They are among 17,764 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 15 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 26 coronavirus patients in hospital as of June 11, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated at SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals – with Covid-19 by 8am on June 11 was down from 35 on the same day the previous week.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of June 11, down from five the previous week.

Across England there were 2,130 people in hospital with Covid as of June 11. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13 per cent in the last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad