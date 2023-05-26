Collapsed cliff next to busy Mansfield road will finally be permanently fixed – four years on

No-one was injured, but it needed temporary work to prevent further risk of collapse.

Coun Andre Camilleri at the site.

Mansfield and Nottinghamshire councils worked together to find a solution to the Rock Hill incident.

Temporary barriers were placed across half of the left-hand lane on the road heading out of the town, which have now been in place for more than three years.

Plans and conversations have been ongoing ever since about a more long-term solution.

Now a major development in the works after Mansfield Council approved a decision to find a civil engineer for the project.

The £30,000 procurement will find an engineer to design a solution to protect the cliff face from collapsing again.

The authority says this work is aimed at finding a way to prevent any erosion of the sloped cliff and to protect motorists from any future collapses.

Approving the procurement, Martyn Saxton, head of planning and regeneration, said, in a newly published report: “The council will procure a civil engineer to design a remediation solution in respect of a slope failure at Rock Hill.

“It is necessary to install a rock/soil barrier to prevent further slippage of a slope adjacent to Rock Hill.

“In order to do this, the council needs to appoint a civil engineer to design the preferred solution to prevent any further erosion and to obtain quotes from main contractors for carrying out the works.

“The estimated cost will be about £30,000 for the civil engineer appointment.”

It comes a year after a councillor called for the removal of existing barriers in the road because the solution “can’t go on forever”.

Coun Andre Camilleri, Nottinghamshire Council member for Mansfield South, said: “Somebody is going to get injured in there unless it all gets sorted, if kids got in and it collapsed it would be very dangerous.”